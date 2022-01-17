The iPhone 14 will have a component that Android phones already had in 2019

There is a component, both in the world of mobile phones, and in that of tablets and computers, that essential for good performance and that sometimes we overlook. It’s all about the RAM: just add a few gigabytes more to see how the entire system becomes more agile, faster and more powerful handling applications.

Unfortunately, while in the Android ecosystem RAM continues to grow and grow and it is normal to find devices that have between 6 and 8GB (or 12), when we look at the sidewalk of the iPhone we see that it is not so easy for Apple to decide to increase the maximum amount on the new models. Something that the defenders of those from Cupertino explain by the lower need for raw power thanks to iOS, compared to smartphones that have to move the heavy Android.

The iPhone 14, stalled

Be that as it may, it seems This year’s iPhone, which will arrive in September, will see the RAM memory train go by without stopping, since Apple does not seem to be updating that component and will leave it as it is, especially in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro, which according to those who have dug into its guts reached 6GB last year, 4 in the case of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

Tim Cook at the presentation of the iPhone 13. Manzana

It has been one of the analysts specialized in Apple, Jeff Pu, who has pointed in this direction that Apple will not update this component in the new iPhone 14 of this year and that they will arrive in stores with those same 6GB of the models already on sale. Now, what has not been specified is whether those standard phones will also increase the amount of RAM by 2GB or if they will stay with the current 4GB, which could seem insufficient to us.

Be that as it may, remember that The iPhone 14 will stop having a Mini model in September and that this device will become a standard Max phone, without all the premium additions of the Pro devices: better cameras, LiDAR sensors, photographic modes, etc., in such a way that the range will be made up of two 6.1-inch smartphones and as many 6.7, to give options to users who want to carry a large iPhone in their pocket without having to pay the average 1,200 that the Pro costs. Or more.

