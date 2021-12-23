The iPhone 14 will have a cheaper model with the same screen size of the ‘Pro Max’

If you remember, when Apple introduced its iPhone 5 back in 2012, He invested a lot of effort in explaining to his parish why he was taking this step after the many slanders that had been heard within Apple denying that they were going to enlarge their terminals. Steve Jobs was one of those detractors who thought that what the finger could not reach, was unnecessary.

From that model, the generations followed one another, which grew with the arrival of the first iPhone 6 and 6 Plus thanks to its 5.5 inches, to later take a new leap with the iPhone XS Max until 6.5 and , finally, increase a little more with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, in 2020, which raised the bar to a generous 6.7 inches.

What will the new iPhone 14 Max look like?

Although the range that will come out in 2022 is still very green and hardly any specific details are known, in general it seems that the Mini model will pass away and that the largest of all will be, although it seems redundant, the largest of all that we have seen to date in the portfolio of cheaper devices of those of Cupertino.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins REUTERS

As reported by Nikkei Asian Review, the celebrated analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warns that a future iPhone 14 Max is on the way that will hit the market with a screen size of 6.7 current, the same as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. You will think, “they have been wrong because the correct model is iPhone 14 Pro Max”, but no, the report specifically talks about this new one? smartphone that would arrive to debut in stores next year.

Total, we would have four models in the catalog again only that instead of a Mini device, a Max will replace it with a screen identical in size to that of the more expensive iPhone. This would allow users not to have to spend as much and enjoy a panel larger than the 6.1 inches of the standard models. A new movement that shows that at Apple they are doing tests to see which one to bet on in the next years. With all this on the table, it seems clear that the future is for mobile phones with screen sizes of 6.1 inches for the normal and “Pro” models, and 6.7 for the “Pro Max” and this new “Max” .

