The iPhone 14 will go a step further in the capacity and size of its storage

Apple has started a completely crazy race around storage, driven by that feeling that many users have that when more is better. It is proven that 64GB is not too many if we look at what some 4K video files occupy at 60fps, but from there to carry several teras on topDoesn’t that seem a bit exaggerated?

Especially since the problem is no longer just the phone, but how to manage the entire logistics ecosystem that we have organized around it, and that forces us to have to buy hard drives or more space in the cloud to keep up with the teras that we have imposed on ourselves. Even so, Apple, which does not care for these things, wants to continue increasing the capacity of the iPhone 14 that will land in stores in September next year. How many?

The maximum is very maximum

If with the iPhone 13 Apple left behind the old 64GB configuration of its smartphones, by 2022 it wants to make another major leap in quality in the capacity of its terminals, leaving the 1TB model that you have for sale right now in a footnote page of your milestone list. If nothing prevents it and the apple leakers are not wrong, next year we will have models in stores with 2TB of storage.

iPhone 13 Pro Max from 2021. Manzana

A measure of these characteristics would lead to an iPhone 14 Pro Max with this new capacity touches 2,000 euros without problems, something whose expense can only be justified for two reasons: either you don’t mind spending that money on a smartphone that you can buy for much less, with a smaller amount of gigabytes and compensate for that limitation by buying cloud storage, or for work reasons, because you are a photography, design or film professional who shoots movies with your phone and should keep all the plans well-stored on the device for backup purposes.

The mini has an iPhone SE face

Parallel to this decision by Apple to raise the bar for maximum storage in its future iPhone 14s, there are new indications that the iPhone 14 mini will not reach stores. That we have already seen the latest generation of this smaller model with the iPhone 13 and that, if it remains in the future, it could do so as an evolution of the iPhone SE, which, today, are the only alternative for users to count. with a cheaper Apple smartphone (although without Face ID).

