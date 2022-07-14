HomeTech GiantsAppleThe iPhone 14 will enter its production phase and should sell even...

The iPhone 14 will enter its production phase and should sell even better than the iPhone 13

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
the iphone 14 will enter its production phase and should.jpg
the iphone 14 will enter its production phase and should.jpg
- Advertisement -

The iPhone 14 should be formalized next September and marketed directly in stride. And the first estimates indicate that the initial sales of the new iPhone will be much higher than those of the iPhone 13. For this reason, Apple will launch the mass production of its iPhone 14 next August.

iphone 14 series

Everything is running like clockwork for Apple and its launch of theiPhone 14. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the global shortage of components, the launch program for the Cupertino giant’s new iPhone remains almost unchanged for the moment. Better yet, it seems that early initial sales estimates indicate that the iPhone 14 would make a better start than the iPhone 13. It is for this reason that Apple had asked Foxconn – one of its partners – to start recruiting workers to ensure the assembly of the iPhone 14, and this from last May.

Read also: the iPhone is a hit in China and surpasses all competitors, even Chinese

Mass production of the iPhone 14 will begin in August 2022

In addition, several clues also indicate the probable date of the official release of the iPhone 14. We know, for example, that the Cupertino company usually announces new products in September, and especially on Tuesdays. The first Tuesday of next September falls on Labor Day in the United States, and it is therefore the following Tuesday (September 13) that the iPhone 14 should be officially announced, and marketed in stride. As a result, and with growing enthusiasm, Apple will launch the start of its massive production campaign. And this from the month of August which arrives.

The next Macs will sweep in performance with their own 32-core chip
  • TAGS

The objective is therefore indeed for Apple to be ready to deliver the iPhone 14 en masse next September. The massive production of the iPhone 14 which will take place in August will thus make it possible to benefit from a considerable advance stock to satisfy demand and the market. Supported by the very optimistic forecasts of analysts, Apple has also told its suppliers that initial sales of its iPhone 14 will be much higher than those of the iPhone 13 a year ago.

Read also: iPhone 14, replicas of all models are revealed on video before the launch

Source : ITHome

[mb_related_posts2]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

GDDR6 memories for new generation graphics are here: this is Samsung DRAM with up to 24 Gbps

Samsung has announced today that it already has the DRAM memories ready...
Android

Motorola RAZR 2022, official preview: photos and videos

Motorola RAZR 2022 was finally shown live: took place during a company event in...
Android

Official Honor X40i on July 13: video shows it in preview

Wednesday 13th July Honor will unveil X40i, a new project of which at present...
Android

What Happens to Smartphones: End of a Technology Cycle? Video

Just a moment before the Prime Day I propose a reflection, personal but shared...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.