The iPhone 14 will enter its production phase and should sell even better than the iPhone 13

The iPhone 14 should be formalized next September and marketed directly in stride. And the first estimates indicate that the initial sales of the new iPhone will be much higher than those of the iPhone 13. For this reason, Apple will launch the mass production of its iPhone 14 next August.

Everything is running like clockwork for Apple and its launch of theiPhone 14. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the global shortage of components, the launch program for the Cupertino giant’s new iPhone remains almost unchanged for the moment. Better yet, it seems that early initial sales estimates indicate that the iPhone 14 would make a better start than the iPhone 13. It is for this reason that Apple had asked Foxconn – one of its partners – to start recruiting workers to ensure the assembly of the iPhone 14, and this from last May.

Mass production of the iPhone 14 will begin in August 2022

In addition, several clues also indicate the probable date of the official release of the iPhone 14. We know, for example, that the Cupertino company usually announces new products in September, and especially on Tuesdays. The first Tuesday of next September falls on Labor Day in the United States, and it is therefore the following Tuesday (September 13) that the iPhone 14 should be officially announced, and marketed in stride. As a result, and with growing enthusiasm, Apple will launch the start of its massive production campaign. And this from the month of August which arrives.

The objective is therefore indeed for Apple to be ready to deliver the iPhone 14 en masse next September. The massive production of the iPhone 14 which will take place in August will thus make it possible to benefit from a considerable advance stock to satisfy demand and the market. Supported by the very optimistic forecasts of analysts, Apple has also told its suppliers that initial sales of its iPhone 14 will be much higher than those of the iPhone 13 a year ago.

Source : ITHome

