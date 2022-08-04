The iPhone 14 will cost the same as the iPhone 13, according to new information

- Advertisement -

We have been seeing for quite some time that takes it almost for granted that Apple 14 price will go upa terminal that, if everything goes to plan, will be presented next September, and will come with a configuration similar to that of the iPhone 13, at least in its standard version.

This information makes sense, and that price increase of the iPhone 14 would be necessary to counteract the increase in costs that Apple has had to face in recent quarters as a result of events such as the shortage of semiconductors and the rise in the price of numerous components and raw materials. The cost of energy has also risen, and obviously this would also “fatten” the production cost of said terminal.

We still did not have a specific figure that would allow us to get an idea of ​​the entity that could have this price increase, but everything seemed to indicate that would move in the range of 100 dollarsa figure that in Spain could perfectly translate into 100 euros. If this were confirmed, the price of the new iPhone 14 would be like this in its different versions:

iPhone 14: 1,009 euros.

iPhone 14 Max: 1,109 euros.

iPhone 14 Pro: 1,259 euros.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 1,359 euros.

The fact is that now other information that comes from a fairly reliable source ensures that Apple will keep the price of the iPhone 14 at the same level as the iPhone, which would mean that said terminal would reach the market. with the same price as the iPhone 13 at its launch, 909 euros. It is not crazy, in fact it is something that could be fulfilled perfectly, although for this Apple would have to be willing to absorb the increase in costs instead of passing it on to the consumer.

However, it is important to qualify one thing, and that is to maintain the price of the iPhone 14 It makes sense because, in the end, the changes that this smartphone will bring compared to the iPhone 13 are minimal.and because it is likely that Apple has the possibility of recycling parts of the iPhone 13 that it has in stock to manufacture said terminal, which would obviously reduce the production cost considerably.

In the case of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max I am not so convinced that we are not going to see a price increase, since these will be the ones that will reach the market with a series of major changes, among which we can highlight the use of a panel without a screen notch, the jump to the Apple A16 SoC and LPDDR5 memory usage. All these changes should affect the manufacturing cost of these terminals to a greater extent, and it may be that in the end this will end up being totally or partially passed on to the consumer.

It won’t be long before we get out of doubt about what will happen to the price of the iPhone 14 in its different versions, since the presentation of this new generation of mobile devices should take place in the first half of septemberalthough the availability of some models could be postponed at the end of that month, as has already happened in previous generations.