The iPhone 14 will be well able to make satellite calls

Apple’s next generation of smartphones, the 14s, will come well equipped with connectivity allowing them to make or send messages in dead zones.

It has been known for several months now that Apple will allow its next iPhone to send messages by satellite. This information has now been corroborated by a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which claims that the iPhone 14s will indeed have the necessary hardware to support satellite communications.

According to his information, Apple has even already equipped its iPhone 13 with the required components, but has not yet activated the functionality, due to lack of agreement with the operators. This appears to match previous information that iPhone 12 and later models could use this communication technology. Moreover, SpaceX has announced that Starlink will soon allow all smartphones to stay connected to the mobile network wherever they are on the planet.

Apple still hasn’t reached an agreement with its partners

Although the iPhone 14 will theoretically be compatible with satellite communication, the analyst warns that the launch of the service depends on ” the ability of Apple and operators to agree on a business model “. At the end of the day, it’s hard to predict when Apple will actually roll out the featurebut the analyst adds “ I believe it will eventually happen “.

If Apple can’t find an agreement with its commercial partners, iPhone users will probably have to use other services to communicate with their loved ones via satellites, such as that of SpaceX.

As a reminder, if an agreement is reached, it is expected that the latest generation iPhones will be able to make calls and send messages via satellites. In other words, iPhone owners won’t have no more fear of no longer having a network in white areassince it will still be possible for them to communicate in this new way.

Ming-Chi Kuo expects another smartphone to be compatible with satellite communications soon: Huawei Mate 50. The latter should be launched in China on September 6, but we do not know for the moment whether or not it will be available here.

Source : Medium