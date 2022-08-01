The iPhone 14 will arrive without a physical SIM, only with eSIM, in some countries according to WSJ

- Advertisement -

Wall Street Journal, Apple is launching an eSIM-only iPhone this year as part of the new iPhone 14 family.

As we already know, Apple will release four different iPhone models this year in September, following the company’s typical release schedule.

All of them will come with the standard configuration of physical SIM + eSIM that is already available in the market. However, in some specific regions, including the United States, Apple will offer a device only with eSIM.

Apparently, the company has already contacted the operators to inform them about the new approach.

Only some models will be offered exclusively with eSIM. For now, the company wants to see the market’s reaction to an eSIM-only iPhone, so the rollout will take place gradually.

In case you’re wondering why Apple plans to give up the physical SIM, there are several reasons. First of all, by removing this element, the company gains additional space inside an iPhone for other components, such as a larger battery. In addition, the disappearance of the physical SIM means greater ease for better resistance to water.

