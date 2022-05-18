The iPhone 14 will arrive surrounded by Apple accessories, which ones?

Little by little, the long-awaited event in which Manzana will announce its new range of smartphones. Everything indicates that it will be next September, thus maintaining the cadence that is usual in the North American firm. Well, it is expected that together with the iPhone Several accessories will be presented to the delight of the followers of the company with the bitten apple.

To begin with, there is already speculation about a date on which the new iPhone 14 will be announced: the September 13th. Therefore, if you are interested in learning about the news that the Cupertino firm has prepared for them, you can start marking this day on your calendar. Four models are expected to be put into play, two ‘normal’ and another two with the ‘Pro’ nomenclature. One of the big differences that both will have is that the latter will have hole on the screen instead of notch.

Other novelties that are sure to be part of the new terminals is the use of the processor Apple Bionic which will use four-nanometer manufacturing technology, which will provide great power to the iPhone 14 (it will be necessary to see if in all models, by the way). Besides, on the screens there will be 120hz panels of frequency and, in addition, the main camera of the equipment is expected to have a resolution of 48 MP.

The companions of the presentation of the iPhone 14

One of the big surprises would be the new installment of the smart watch from the North American firm. Not so much because of its announcement, which makes sense and is not unreasonable, but because of the number of models that will be presented. It is expected that there will be no less than three, the most representative being the eighth generation apple watch and, also, the new economic option called I KNOW.

Smart Life

And what would be the third in contention? well the Apple Watch Extreme. This would be a model that would be announced for the first time in the Apple product catalog, and that would aim to offer a much more suitable solution for those who do sports on a regular basis. That is to say, it would be a much more resistant and with specific functions for athletes. In addition, it is not ruled out that the screen has a different design, since it could lose its rectangular shape.

New helmets will also be announced

Finally, the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 would be presented along with the iPhone 14, which would round off a most interesting event full of news. From this model it is known that they will lose the usual stick that include the company’s headphones since the first generation was launched and, in addition, noise cancellation would be greatly improved and charging will be done through a cable usb type c (yes, the company is already taking steps to adapt to what the European Union demands in this section).

The truth is that, if everything is confirmed, it seems that in September none of Apple’s followers will be disappointed by everything that the company has prepared to continue being a reference in the market.

>