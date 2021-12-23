Apple

Tech Giants

Tech News The iPhone 14 screens could be supplied by LG and …

Although we are still with the hangover of the presentation of the iPhone 13 in all its variants and Christmas is approaching, a date on which it is more than likely that many of these models will be given away, we are already beginning to talk about the iPhone 14. Taking into account all the rumors that will start to come out, now it is played with the idea that the screens of the next phone They will be provided by LG and Samsung. We must welcome LG who will share the manufacture of screens with Samsung Rumors that the 2022 iPhone models will not have Notch started in March of this year. When Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said they will adopt a perforated design instead. A design that Android devices have used for a few years. That centrally placed cutout for the front camera that allows a larger viewing area instead of the notch or notch.

Kuo believes that, at the very least, high-end iPhone models will have the perforated design. Although if the returns are good, all iPhone models arriving in 2022 could feature the same design.

Linking with those rumors, one jumps to the fore that affirms the possibility that the iPhone 14 but in its more “basic” models, that is to say, the non-Pro, will continue to have the Notch. Of course, we would have Apple limiting the perforated design to the more expensive iPhones. There will be no “iPhone 14 mini”, and this year’s iteration of the smallest device will be the last, according to reports.

According the latest report from The ElecSamsung, Apple’s dominant OLED panel supplier, will supply all of the aforementioned panels for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, while sharing orders for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. with LG Display for the first time.

This supposes welcome to lg And for this company, being part of the Apple family is a great boost. But at the same time, Apple would stop depending exclusively on Samsung, because we already know that depending on a company for your product to go on the market is not the best option.

Now that without Notch, we would have to see what are the possibilities that exist for FaceID to work normally. That’s niche gold rumors. I think in fact, that it will be the star rumor for this year. Notch under the screen?