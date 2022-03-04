The iPhone 14 screen will surprise you with its quality. Why?

One of the most anticipated phones of the year is the series Apple iPhone 14. Every time we know more details about the next generation of phones from the company of the bitten apple. And today we want to talk to you about its multimedia section, since it is going to take a notable leap in quality.

It seems that negotiations between Samsung and Apple have come to fruition, since the Korean manufacturer is already producing the first organic light-emitting diode panels for the first OLED iPad, which would arrive in 2024.

Now, according to the Korean media The Elec, the iPhone 14 would debut the new OLED panels that Samsung is working on and that would be the screen that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would use.

The iPhone 14 Pro will use Samsung’s best OLED display

The current flagship of the Korean manufacturer’s S family, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra uses an M11 OLED panel, the same as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. A high-quality screen that the firm has improved to reach a maximum brightness of 1750 nits, in addition to a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

enlarge photo iPhone 13 Manzana

But In the case of the iPhone 14, it seems that it will debut Samsung’s new M12 OLED panel and that will be in charge of giving life to its main workhorses, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

As this Korean media has reported, surely the iPhone 14 Pro would be the first Apple phone to debut the next generation of OLED screens with which Samsung will bring its next workhorses to life. Keep in mind that we are dealing with a rumor or leak, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt. But the truth is that The Elec is a highly prestigious media outlet, in addition to having reliable sources within Samsung, so we can give a lot of truth to the information they have published.

What’s more, It makes perfect sense that the iPhone 14 Pro debuts Samsung’s M12 OLED panels. Both companies are doomed to understand each other since the Korean manufacturer is the only supplier capable of meeting Apple’s demand for screens.

And considering that Samsung and Apple will almost certainly sign a deal for the Seoul-based company to manufacture the OLED panels for the 2024 iPads, it stands to reason that they’ll also offer their best OLED display yet. to the company so that the iPhone 14 Pro shines like never before.

We do not have technical details about the panel characteristics M12, but we can assume that this OLED screen will improve brightness, the main Achilles’ heel of this technology. And added to Apple’s ProMotion, we can be facing a very remarkable leap in quality.

