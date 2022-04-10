The iPhone 14 screen is seen with an unexpected surprise

If there is something that seems quite clear in the arrival of the iPhone 14 is that there will be changes to your screen, and not only in the quality offered by this component or the relationship it will have with respect to the front dimensions (which will be optimized). We are talking about the inclusion of a new element that will contain its own camera for selfies.

Everything indicates that the notch or notch that was usual in Apple phones will no longer be present in, at least, two of the versions of the iPhone 14. In this way, the step is given to something that has been part of for a while. terminals with Android, such as those of Samsung or Xiaomi: a hole. In this way we speak of a significant change, since the Cupertino firm has to take the necessary steps so that the implementation of this way of working does not influence the quality with which the photos are taken.

What will the hole of the iPhone 14 be like?

Well, it will not be the same as the one seen in most of the terminals that make it up, so the North American company will try to be different… something logical to be able to maintain the functionalities that it offers in its smartphones. Specifically, we talk about options such as FaceIDwhich needs additional hardware to achieve high precision that allows it to be as effective as that obtained to date with the notch.

IT home

The fact is that some images that have been known show what the design of the iPhone 14 screen will be like. And, among other things (such as the dimensions that the new terminal will have, which will be a reality in September), It can be seen that what all the necessary hardware occupies is not exactly little… almost more than the notch that is abandoned. The sum of the hole for the camera and the elongated element that is necessary to include the rest of the hardware will make this so. At least, and due to the reduction of edges and the fact that there is roundness in the lines, the feeling will be of taking up less space.

Some more details that have been known

To begin with, if the image is real, finally the iPhone 14 will not have major changes compared to the model it replaces on the market. Thus, they will keep right angles on its edges and the screen will work with a frequency of 120 Hz. In addition, everything suggests that the RAM of the new smartphone will be at least 6GB. It should be noted that it is also noted that the new A16 Bionic processor will only be part of the Pro version of the smartphone.

The truth is that I’ve seen doesn’t make it particularly surprising The arrival of the hole in the screen to the iPhone 14, since having to add hardware for tools such as Face ID to work correctly, means that what it occupies cannot be reduced as much as expected.

