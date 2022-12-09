The iPhone 14 satellite Emergency SOS function saves a man in Alaska

With the release of iOS 16.1, Apple enabled the Satellite Emergency SOS functionality, which is designed to allow iPhone 14 owners to contact emergency services using satellite connectivity when no cellular or WiFi connection is available.

The function has already shown its usefulness In alaska, since a man had been trapped in a rural area.

In the early morning hours of December 1, Alaska State Troopers received an alert that a man riding a snowmachine from Noorvik to Kotzebue had become stranded. The man was in a cold and remote place, without connection, and activated the SOS emergency function via satellite on his iPhone 14 to alert the authorities of his situation.

Apple’s Emergency Response Center collaborated with local search and rescue teams and the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue Coordinator to send volunteer searchers directly to the GPS coordinates that were transmitted to Apple via the emergency function. .

The man was successfully rescued and there were no injuries. The area in which it was located is remote and outside of places where satellite connectivity is available. Apple says that satellite connectivity may not work in places above 62º latitude, such as the northern parts of Canada and Alaska, and Noorvik and Kotzebue are near 69º latitude.

The policemen who helped in the rescue were left “impressed by the accuracy and completeness of the information included in the initial alert”since the SOS emergency function via satellite is designed to ask several questions before the alert is sent to expedite rescue missions.

The satellite SOS feature is available to all iPhone 14 users, and can be activated when an emergency situation occurs and there is no WiFi or cellular connection available. The use of this feature is free for two years, and Apple has not yet detailed how much it will cost going forward.

Satellite connectivity is currently available in North America, and will soon be extended to France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.



