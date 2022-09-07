The iPhone 14 Pro with more battery and maybe without a physical SIM according to Gurman

- Advertisement -

Next Wednesday we will have the Apple event and with the closeness of the date it is logical that the rumors intensify. Depending on who launches them, you have to pay more or less attention to them. This one that we bring you next, has launched it Mark Gurmann Bloomberg’s Apple specialist editor. That’s why it’s important to give it some credibility. It is claimed that it is more than likely that the Pro will bring more and that the company wants to focus on a phone without a physical SIM.

Apple wants the physical SIM to disappear in the iPhone 14 Pro but does not know if now or next year

Mark , has stated in his recently launched latest edition of his newsletter specialized in iPhone, that next Wednesday it is very likely that one of the novelties in the new iPhone Pro modelswhether they are going to bring more battery.

It would not be the first time that Apple increases the battery in some of its models, in fact last year with model 13, it was already done. It is something normal, especially considering that the terminals right now they are used for almost everything and that the resolutions of their screens are getting higher and higher. Also, if the rumor of an iPhone with a screen like the Apple Watch, which never turns off, is true, it will be necessary.

But this is not the only rumor that the Apple specialist has launched. Gurman continues to insist on the idea that Apple wants an iPhone without a physical SIM card. In fact, it is something to tend to. To have the less hardware the better. The physical SIM card does not make much sense right now and the virtual one is easier to acquire, to modify or even to unsubscribe from one company and register with another.

Now, what Mark tells us is that It is not known if the company will already launch this idea on the iPhone 14 or wait until next year. Even if it was launched at this event on the 7th, it is not certain that all models would have it.

Therefore, we almost certainly expect a higher battery capacity in some iPhone 14 models and perhaps the existence of models without a physical SIM. We will leave doubts on the 7th, Wednesday.