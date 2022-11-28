The iPhone 14 Pro will not be available in France before Christmas, production is stopped

If you were planning to offer Apple’s latest smartphone for Christmas, it seems that your chances of finding an iPhone 14 Pro under the tree have dropped sharply in recent days.

Last week, violent protests erupted at Apple’s main iPhone manufacturing plant in Zhengzhou, China. Thousands of workers tried to flee the factory for fear of catching COVID-19, and clashes between law enforcement and workers have only escalated over the past few days.

On social media, many videos showed factory workers using force to try to leave their workplaces. Since, China has decreed several confinements across the country, but it seems that part of the Chinese population has decided not to let it go. As riots rage across the country, iPhone 14 production is halted.

iPhone 14 Pro delivery times are getting longer

A few weeks ago we were already telling you that you had to hurry if you wanted Apple’s latest smartphone for Christmas. It now seems that it is too late to find him under the tree, since the stoppage of production has greatly lengthened delivery times.

On the Apple site, we see that iPhone 14 and 14 Pro won’t ship until December 28, i.e. after Christmas. Worse still, most colorways won’t arrive until early January 2023.

For their part, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are unsurprisingly available this week, or even next week. Indeed, while the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are a real hit, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus fail to seduce Apple fans. Despite their more accessible price, the latter offer almost no change compared to the previous generation, which makes them hard to recommend to anyone.

As the situation in China is obviously not about to improve, it is expected that the delivery times for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will continue to lengthen. Apple will probably try to increase the production of its smartphones in India, but she will not be able to meet the high demand during the holiday season.