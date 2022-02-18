The iPhone 14 Pro will have the most RAM in…

A new rumor claims that the iPhone 14 Pro will be the first iPhone to have 8 GB of RAM. According to user Yeux1122, posted on a Korean blog named Naver, ensures that its source is the national supply chain. One of the reasons is to compete with the new Samsung Galaxy S22.
Will Apple increase the RAM of the iPhone 14 Pro just for competition?
It is known by many users and Apple itself that they have not competed for a long time for technical specifications. Both in the megapixels of the camera, RAM memory and other aspects, Apple focuses all its efforts on its A-series chip (which will be the A16). What does make sense right now, in the midst of so many rumors, is that Apple will increase both features. Having more megapixels will surely require a greater amount of RAM.
Another supply chain analyst, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, corroborated the rumor, indicating that it will have 8 GB of RAM. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 could incorporate features of the iPhone 13 Pro. For the first time, the ProMotion screen and more RAM would arrive. The latter was announced by the aforementioned analyst.
And the design will be renewed
Let’s not forget that the iPhone 14 Pro will present a new design on the screen, especially with a perforated screen. We remain doubtful that the design will be pill-style cutout though many leakers insist that it will. What will be a reality is that finally, after the iPhone X, we will see a renewed design.
It was not enough to reduce the notch in width or make it higher, what Apple will show is how they hid the sensors that make Face ID possible. They will not have any problem since, verifying that Apple has been able to climb one more level in terms of Face ID and the use of a mask, They have everything on their side to improve.
Which design do you like best about the iPhone 14 Pro? Perforated or pill-shaped screen? Let us know in the comments if you think Apple will increase RAM like never before.
