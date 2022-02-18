The iPhone 14 Pro will have the most RAM in…

A new rumor claims that the iPhone 14 Pro will be the first iPhone to have 8 GB of RAM. According to user Yeux1122, posted on a Korean blog named Naver, ensures that its source is the national supply chain. One of the reasons is to compete with the new Samsung Galaxy S22.

Will Apple increase the RAM of the iPhone 14 Pro just for competition?

It is known by many users and Apple itself that they have not competed for a long time for technical specifications. Both in the megapixels of the camera, RAM memory and other aspects, Apple focuses all its efforts on its A-series chip (which will be the A16). What does make sense right now, in the midst of so many rumors, is that Apple will increase both features. Having more megapixels will surely require a greater amount of RAM.

Another supply chain analyst, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, corroborated the rumor, indicating that it will have 8 GB of RAM. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 could incorporate features of the iPhone 13 Pro. For the first time, the ProMotion screen and more RAM would arrive. The latter was announced by the aforementioned analyst.

And the design will be renewed

Let’s not forget that the iPhone 14 Pro will present a new design on the screen, especially with a perforated screen. We remain doubtful that the design will be pill-style cutout though many leakers insist that it will. What will be a reality is that finally, after the iPhone X, we will see a renewed design.