The iPhone 14 Pro have problems transferring data, what is happening?

- Advertisement -

iphone-14- -have-problems-transferring- -what-is.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="The iPhone 14 Pro have problems transferring data, what is ?">

The iPhone 14 Pro they are already a reality that can be bought, and some already have their devices in their hands. Some of these users have reported that they have detected a problem in the terminals that is quite curious as well as annoying. It has to do with the transfer of files and, the truth is that it is surprising that it happens.

It is not the first error that has been detected in Apple terminals that have just been launched on the market, since, for example, several people who have purchased it have indicated that they have had problems in the activation process, which has led them to lose enough time and in some cases ask to change the terminal. But the fault that has been detected now has to do with the data copy: When this is done, some models will freeze in a specific situation, but that is the most common.

When the failure happens in the iPhone 14 Pro

- Advertisement -

Well, from what has been known, the problem arises when data is being copied from iCloud, and an example is when restoring the information that is in the cloud with the new terminals. Thus, following the example indicated, when this process is finished the terminal freezes… and cannot be used normally. Sometimes when two or three minutes pass this disappears, but in other cases there is no way for the device to come back to life (but it does not break, this must be very clear).

Manzana

According to the source of the information, Apple has recognized that this happens in some of its new terminals, and for the moment the company’s recommendation is perform a forced restart in the event that five minutes are exceeded without the iPhone 14 Pro responding. This does not affect the correct operation of the device once the action is performed, and the vast majority of those affected indicate that it corrects the problem… that it does not leave to be annoying and that sometimes has the consequence that some of the data is not copied correctly.

In addition, the Cupertino company has indicated that work on the corresponding correction to be done and, therefore, it is to be hoped that in a short time what is happening will be a thing of the past.

It is not the first error that has been detected

The different problems that have been found for now on the iPhone 14 Pro range from failures when activating on a Wifi open until the use of the camera of the smartphone with third-party applications is not good and occur vibrations that make the roma ones not of good quality. The good thing is that everything indicates that it is software, so it is to be expected that everything will be solved quickly by Apple.

- Advertisement -

>