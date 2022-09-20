The iPhone 14 Pro camera does not need repair

- Advertisement -

Recently, due to the launch of the new 14 Pro devices, multiple users through social networks and other forum platforms shared their experiences regarding the device's camera. Everything seems to indicate that when starting third-party applications such as TikTok, Snapchat or Instagram, the rear camera showed some errors such as uncontrolled vibrations or tremors, even noises.

It should be noted that this only happened with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Although, the Cupertino company itself has already proclaimed itself in this regard, mentioning that no is necessary.

iPhone 14 Pro camera fix

After this huge problem with users, Apple noted that these particular experiences with the new iPhone did not involve going to the Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider to start a repair.

Apple mentions that owners who have the Pro model will only have to update as soon as the software update is released. This will provide a quick solution, in addition to being already scheduled for the following week, so it does not seem to be a problem that could have sequels to the hardware.

In the words of Apple for the MacRumors medium, it was indicated that this could have presented inconveniences for users, however the solution is fully programmed. The statement is short but telling, so maybe the fix could come with iOS 16.0.2 software.

After entering, the lens began to emit even strange noises, in addition to which even the videos looked totally shaky and blurry. However, it should be noted that this problem was exclusive to the model and third-party applications. So if you decided to enter the native camera application, this did not happen.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Luke Miani confirmed that there was indeed an issue with the Pro Max model’s primary lens, causing focus to be compromised. Faced with this situation, Luke went to change the equipment in the Store for a new one without any problem.