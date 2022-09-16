The iPhone 14 Pro are a hit, Galaxy S22 Ultra users change smartphones

The 14 Pro and Pro Max brought a lot of new things to Apple’s this year, so many Android smartphone users are now considering selling their devices to upgrade to iOS.

Last week, Apple unveiled 4 new iPhones: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the first two are rather a big disappointment given the lack of s from the previous generation, the Pro models are loaded with new features.

Since their launch, we have also seen that the Pro models have been the most popular, as they have seen their delivery times lengthen considerably. Apple expected its Pro Max model to become the most popular this year, and now it seems that many Android smartphone users have decided to switch to iOS.

Sales of Android smartphones on the second-hand market are exploding

The first iPhone 14 tests fell a few days ago, and we have already seen on social networks that many owners of Android smartphones have put their devices on sale to go to the apple.

This trend would probably be very important in China, as revealed by the leaker Ice Universe. On Chinese social networks, we can see that many Galaxy S22 Ultra owners have put their smartphones on sale. This shows that Apple has even managed to convince users of recent devices to switch to its own smartphones. In France, we can also see on sites such as leboncoin that the number of announcements for Galaxy S22 Ultra has increased significantly in recent days.

For several years now, Samsung has been accused by his fans of making few changes to his high-end smartphones, and many criticize the lack of optimization of One UI, the Korean giant’s house overlay. It is therefore not really surprising to see Samsung smartphone owners switch to the competition, but it will be a few months before we know whether or not Samsung has lost a significant market share in the segment of high-end devices after the release of the new iPhone 14.