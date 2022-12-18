The iPhone 14 Plus is a flop, the AnTuTu ranking for November 2022 is the recap of the week

Apple is not selling its iPhone 14 Plus, AnTuTu unveils its top 10 most powerful smartphones for November, Android 13 is being updated on several Pixel ranges, this is the recap of the week.

This week, AnTuTu presented its ranking of the most powerful smartphones of November 2022 and Asus retains its place on the first and second steps. While the iPhone 14 Plus is struggling to sell, some Pixels are getting the Android 13 QPR2 update. Designer Waqar Khan shares a video of a smartphone reminiscent of Tesla’s Cybertruck and the site FiveThirtyEight announces Argentina as the big winner of the 2022 World Cup.

The iPhone 14 Plus does not find its audience

Despite a neat design, a beautiful screen and good performance, the iPhone 14 Plus does not sell. While the 14 Pro and Pro Max models are winning over the crowds, Apple is failing to sell off inventory of its large-screen iPhone. It’s not a bad product, but it doesn’t offer anything exceptional compared to other phones in the range.

Read: Apple really can’t sell its iPhone 14 Plus

Discover the most powerful smartphones of November according to AnTuTu

AnTuTu has lifted the veil on its top 10 most powerful smartphones of November 2022. While the Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro retain their places on the first two steps of the podium, the ZenFone 9 reaches third place of the rank. If you want to know the complete ranking for the month of November, don’t hesitate to take a look at our dedicated news.

Read: AnTuTu unveils the top 10 most powerful Android smartphones of November 2022

According to FiveThirtyEight, Argentina will emerge as winners of the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup final will take place today and pit Argentina against France. If we hope for a victory of the blues, the FiveThirtyEight site does not seem to see France lifting the cup. Indeed, the supercomputer has shared its predictions and it seems that Argentina has a 37% chance of winning this Sunday.

Read: France, Morocco, Argentina or Croatia, a supercomputer already knows who will win the 2022 World Cup

The update for Android 13 QPR2 is finally available

If you own a Pixel 4, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 or Pixel 7, you’ll be happy to hear that the Android 13 update dubbed QPR2 (Quarterly Platform Release) is now available. Developer Mishaal Rahman shared all the changes: new design, enriched ringtones or even spatial audio, the update promises to make life easier for users.

Read: Pixels get an exclusive update: here’s the list of what’s new

Check out the Cyberphone video

Youtuber and smartphone designer Waqar Khan recently shared a video in which we discover the Cyberphone, a mobile phone largely inspired by Tesla’s Cybertruck. On the smartphone, whose angular design breaks with the tendency of rounded devices, is printed the Tesla logo. It remains to be seen whether Elon Musk really plans to launch his own smartphone.

Read: Tesla: the Cyberphone is a smartphone directly inspired by the Cybertruck, discover it in video

Our tests of the week

Oppo Find N2: an impressive smartphone that France will be deprived of

Oppo took advantage of the Inno Days 2022 to formalize the Find N2. Unfortunately, this high-end smartphone will not be marketed in France. However, we had the opportunity to take it in hand and discover its attractive compact design and its complete technical sheet of the most impressive. We tell you everything in our dedicated news!

Read: Getting started Oppo Find N2: what a pity that it does not arrive in France!

Acer Swift 5 (2022): a very attractive ultra-portable

Elegant design, impeccable finishes, correct autonomy and good power, Acer offers an interesting ultra-portable here, even if Acer could have added more original features. If the trackpad is a bit small, we really like the Swift 5’s keyboard, but also its complete connectivity.

Read: Acer Swift 5 (2022) test: a pleasant ultra-portable, but without madness

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen: the game is finally available and we love it

If we forget the many bugs reported on PC and consoles, The Witcher 3 next-gen gives a good facelift to the cult game from CD Projekt RED and should delight fans. We appreciate this solid graphic overhaul, and the particularly significant changes to the interface, gameplay and camera. Note that if you already owned the original game, the next-gen update will be free.

Read: The Witcher 3 Next-Gen review: Geralt returns to his best on PS5 and Xbox Series X