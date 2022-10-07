The iPhone 14 Plus arrived for Australia and New Zealand

- Advertisement -

Since the expected date has arrived in some parts of the world such as Australia and New Zealand, shipments with the iPhone 14 Plus are already being delivered. October 7 was the official date for orders, so due to time differences there are already privileged to know the model in depth. It could be soon that everything about this new model is officially revealed.

iPhone 14 Plus starts shipping

Previously, the other part of the iPhone 14 range had its respective launch on September 16. Nevertheless the iPhone 14 Plus version got to this point. This was caused by these models still had problems during manufacturing that delayed production quite a bit, Question that comments on the internet were correct.

The iPhone 14 Plus model also shares the dimensions that the iPhone 14 Pro Max would have with 6.7 inches. In this case, the device replaces the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini in the last line. The reason is that The iPhone mini did not have the acceptance in sales, causing Apple not to continue manufacturing and eliminating the product from the line, giving rise to this model.

Now that Australia and New Zealand are already available to order this version of the iPhone, they will be able to better appreciate the entire device. Very soon there will be many images and reviews on the main social networks. However, it is also not estimated too much popularity due to the promotions of the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple adds several eye-catching features for the Pro versions that will not be available on the standard iPhone 14 versions.

Because there are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, Australia would officially be the first country to have the iPhone 14 Plus. All customers in the country will give a perspective to the rest of the world of what can be found in official stores. Although it is important to remember that there is not much expected demand for this model among the entire range of iPhone 14.

Finally, after New Zealand and Australia, There will also be immediate iPhone 14 Plus orders for places like Asia, the Middle East, followed by Europe and culminating in the Americas. In this way, the iPhone season would be ending to give rise to other Apple products that would have their moment in the final months of the year. iPad Pro models, MacBook Pro improvements, among others.