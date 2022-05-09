The iPhone 14 Max runs out of secrets: this will be this phone

If you are sure that the new phone you buy will have a big screen and you are a faithful follower of Apple, there is good news for you. In the new product range that the Cupertino company is preparing and that will be presented as usual in September, there will be a device that fits with the aforementioned: the iPhone 14Maxwhich will have a more than pleasant surprise.

Practically all the details of this model have been known thanks to a leak that leaves hardly anything to the imagination (perhaps, the possible design that the phone will have, of course). One of the options that will powerfully draw the attention of the iPhone 14 Max will be that it will have a screen OLED of nothing less than 6.68 inches. That is to say, how big it will be and, therefore, perfect for everything that has to do with multimedia.

Some more details of this component will be that it will have a frequency that will reach the 90Hz, so it does not reach the maximum that is seen in other Android models, but it does represent an advance compared to the smartphones that Apple currently has on the market. Besides, this is one of the models that will keep the notch in its upper part, since the hole will be reserved for the Pro variants of the new iPhone. In what has to do with the resolution, this will be 2,778 x 1,280 pixels. Nothing bad.

iPhone 14 Max Specifications• 6.68″ Flexible OLED Screen• (2778×1284) Resolution & 458 PPI• 90Hz Refresh Rate• A15 Bionic (5nm TSMC)• 6GB LPDDR4X RAM• 128GB/256GB Storage• Dual Rear Camera (12MP+12MP)• Face ID • Notch 6GB+128GB: $899

Nothing is left to the imagination in the iPhone 14 Max

We say this because in the source of the information they have also indicated such important details as, for example, both the processor and the RAM that the terminal will integrate. Thus, the chosen SoC will be a Apple A15 Bionic which will be manufactured by TSMC and will have five-nanometer technology. In other words, it will offer great performance with all kinds of applications with excellent control of both consumption and temperature. Therefore, there will be no problem here.

Regarding memory, the RAM will be 6GB. This makes sense, since the Cupertino company is not exactly very given to providing a very high amount on its phones – quite the opposite of what happens on Android. The fact is that surely this does not prevent a smooth running of iOS. Besides, it has also been indicated in the published data that the storage will come in two possible options: 120 or 256 gigabytes. That is, what is expected.

A very good news: its price

Considering that the future iPhone 14 Max will have FaceID how could it be otherwise and that, in addition, will have a rear camera with two sensors of 12 + 12 megapixels (some sources indicate that the device we are talking about would arrive with one more element), the price of the smartphone may be one of its great attractions.

This would be in the $899 for the cheapest version. It is not that it is something groundbreaking, but it is a good amount considering that we are talking about an Apple phone. If this is confirmed, it is more than possible that the iPhone 14 Max is one of those models that, without making any special noise, achieves great sales for Apple. It could be, therefore, a great success of the company led by Tim Cook.

