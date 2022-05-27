The iPhone 14 Max could arrive late

There are still a few months to go before the various models of the iPhone 14 generation are presented and reach the market. In principle, and based on the historical, we expect this to happen sometime in septemberWell, in recent years we have only experienced a delay in this regard, in 2020, when Apple had to move the event and launch of the iPhone 12 to October as a result of the coronavirus.

And now it seems that history could repeat itself, at least partially, since according to what we can read in Wccftech the iPhone 14 Max may not arrive on time for the September appointment. Instead, and unless the parties involved are able to reverse the current situation, everything points to a three-week delay compared to the date initially planned by Apple. And yes, as we have already been ahead for some time, the cause of the delay would be the same as in 2020, the coronavirus.

Although the situation of the pandemic has evolved very positively during the last year in the West, dince a few months ago in China the situation has worsened quite a bit. Not so much because of the volume of incidence as because of the measures adopted by the public authorities of the Asian giant, which, as it did with the first outbreak, in 2020, immediately establishes uniquely strict conditions that have been quite effective in avoiding contagion. , but that in return supposes a very harsh restriction of normal activities.

this, of course has affected the production processes of the iPhone 14 models in China, country in which the vast majority of units are manufactured. From the breakdown of the supply chain to the closure of the factories where work should already be going at a good pace, everything seems to have added up so that at least one of the models of this future generation is not able to arrive in time for the September keynote.

Still, according to some sources, it would be possible to recover part of this “lost” time, although it seems quite complicated since several factories were expanding staff precisely for this purpose just before the new confinements arrived. Thus, Apple and its suppliers would have to intensify work in these months to a point that does not seem clear that it is feasible. And that is counting on the situation improving and no new complications arising.

If finally it is, but only the iPhone 14 Max is affected, it seems unlikely that Apple will delay the scheduled date for the celebration of the keynote. It would be different if other iPhone 14 models were added to the delay, something that is still feasible today, although at the moment there are no rumors or leaks in this regard.