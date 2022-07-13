The iPhone 14 Max at risk of delays in going on sale due to production

- Advertisement -

New information from analyst Ross Young (super followers on twitter) indicates that the launch of the iPhone 14 Max could be at risk. It will be the first 6.7-inch iPhone without being a Pro model that already has supply chain difficulties.

iPhone 14 Max, the most anticipated model faces several problems

Everything lies in the shipment of panels for this model, they are far behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The information comes directly from the supply chain which is current and forecast through the month of August. The volume of supply is three times larger in the iPhone 14 Pro Max than in the normal model.

Looks like iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max panel shipments are a month behind the 14 and 14 Pro. The panel shipments for the larger models are starting in July vs. June for the smaller models. Not expecting any delays at launch at this point though. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022

Keep in mind that it may be the same size but it will not have the same technology. First, the iPhone 14 Max will not have ProMotion. Secondly, the probable change of the notch. The Pro model will have a change from the normal model. As for the previous reports, there is a significant clash of opinions. On the one hand, Ming-Chi Kuo indicated that the production was delayed but the situation is “under control”.». A Nikkei Asian Review report reported that production would be delayed for at least a few more months due to lockdowns due to new covid outbreaks.

Half of the year and a few months for its presentation

The previous reports for May are the most recent available. After 2 months things may have changed but let’s not forget that a few years ago, the iPhone 12 came out until after September due to what happened during the covid pandemic. We are not surprised that the iPhone 14 Max is presented alongside the other flagship models but its release for sale may be postponed one or two months.

It will be interesting to see how this device works, which is presumed to keep the A15 chip from the current iPhone 13. The A16 chip will focus only on Pro devices, so Apple will (again) mark more of a distance between its devices aimed at a more professional audience in their work than the average audience that is a fan of Apple’s iPhone.