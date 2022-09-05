The iPhone 14 has not been announced yet, but Samsung is already criticizing it

- Advertisement -

Apple will officially present the 14 next week, but according to Samsung’s latest announcement, there will be no relevant innovation. It’s not uncommon for Samsung to try to troll Apple before its special events and new product launches. Some of the most remembered moments from Samsung’s campaigns are when the company mocked the iPhone X’s notch, the lack of a headphone jack, or the absence of a charger in the box. Over time, Samsung has adopted changes that it has previously criticized. Samsung’s new announcement focuses on the features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the ZFlip4. It does so in a way that makes one think its biggest features won’t come with iPhone 14: Buckle up for Apple’s latest release as you enter a world where heads will turn, just not in your direction. Where the highest resolution camera on a smartphone will be in someone’s pocket. And that epic photo of the Moon that is getting all the likes will not be yours. Because this innovation isn’t coming to an iPhone near you anytime soon. It’s here, in the galaxy. Apple will hold its next special event on September 7 to rumoredly announce the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Pro, among others. The event starts at 19:00 (Spanish time).