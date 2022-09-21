The iPhone 14 exclusively before the official launch

- Advertisement -

Apple will the 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series later this week. As customers wait for their orders to arrive on Friday, it seems that some people got the iPhone 14 the official launch to the public.

A nine-second video was shared by the Twitter user Tech Way, it is possible to see the new iPhone 14 Pro Max in purple, something innovative in the apple brand.

The phone is currently on the “Hello” page, and the user only shows the back and front of the device in purple for a few seconds, also seeing the new Dynamic Island feature.

The exclusive iPhone 14 and its new colors.

The company launched 2 new colors in its line of devices, the already named purple and space black.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series sold in the US will not feature a SIM cutout on the left side, as Apple relies heavily on eSIM technology this year.

Twitter user DuanRui also shared a video where the purple finish can be seen better, although the user does not activate the smartphone either.

But more interesting than these two videos is that Apple TV+ Severance star Adam Scott took to Instagram to show off his new iPhone 14 Pro in purple.

In an Instagram post before the Emmys, the actor wrote: “Firsts day. First Emmy nomination, first purple iPhone.”

If you talk about the iPhone 14 exclusively, you can learn that Apple usually gives new products to the press for testing before the official launch, it also recently started giving early access to its TV+ stars.

This is another strategy used by the iOS company to build hype ahead of a major release.

collapse in china

Among other curious facts of the iPhone 14 we have that the high demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max caused failures in the Apple server in China, since consumers placed more than two million pre-orders in 24 hours.

Consumers placed pre-orders through the official Apple Store at JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce company in Beijing.

The iPhone 14 Pro received more than a million pre-orders, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max hovered around 800,000.

A report on Monday said the increase added a five to seven week delay for iPhone 14 shipments after the September 16 launch date.

A similar incident occurred in 2021 when Chinese pre-orders for the iPhone 13 lineup crashed Apple’s China website.

The total number of pre-orders in the iPhone 13 lineup at the time exceeded five million.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said pre-orders for the current iPhone 14 family exceeded demand for the iPhone 13, rating the iPhone 14 Pro Max as “good” and the iPhone 14 Pro as “neutral.”

So far, not many consumers are pre-ordering the iPhone 14 Plus. Kuo said preorders for this model and the iPhone 14 are worse than the iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 13 mini.

Many users have confirmed that they have received notifications related to the delivery of their equipment for September 14.

The first deliveries of Apple mobile equipment are eagerly awaited, in order to begin to know all the comments and perceptions of the clients and thus dispel all the doubts that resound in the networks after the comments and audiovisual material of the iPhone 14.