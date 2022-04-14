The iPhone 14 could contact Emergencies via satellite if you run out of coverage

The iPhone 14 could send text messages to emergency services when you are out of range thanks to a new functionality of satellite communications.

If this rumor sounds familiar to you, it’s because reports of satellite connectivity for iPhones first surfaced last summer, just before the iPhone 13 launch. Obviously, that didn’t happen with the iPhone 13, which debuted last September. .

Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman refers to satellite communications capability in a report in which, in addition, it affirms that the Apple Watch could receive a new health sensor and have the ability to send emergency messages through satellite networks.

The company is also working to eventually bring satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch, setting the stage for emergency text messaging and SOS response features. It’s planning to launch those capabilities on the iPhone as soon as this year.

If true, the iPhone 14 would arrive with the ability to connect to satellite networks when cellular and Wi-Fi are not available. It’s unclear if this feature would be included in all new Apple phones or if it would be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models.

Satellite connectivity would not be for activities like web browsing or video streaming, but only for emergency communications for people who are stuck in remote or rural areas without a connection to their phone.

Apple considers connectivity to be a differentiating factor for mobile devices. Some of their TV ads have touted the Apple Watch’s ability to contact emergency services for people who have fallen or been injured.

Adding the ability to send messages to emergency services via satellite to both the iPhone and Apple Watch would be an extension of that capability.