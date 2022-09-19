The iPhone 14 brings back a feature that we haven’t seen since the iPhone 4s

HomeMobileiphoneThe iPhone 14 brings back a feature that we haven't seen since...

The new iphone 14 has a removable rear glass panelwhich should drastically improve its repairability.

It might as well open the door to iPhone 14 customization assuming that users are sufficiently handyman to replace the glass back of your phone.

We haven’t seen an iPhone with a removable back panel in over a decade.

All later iPhones require a complete teardown to replace the back glass. Of course, you can still open the iPhone 14 from the front, since the display panel opens as usual.

This change also coincides with Apple’s new repair policy. The company is now offering unlimited discounted repairs for AppleCare+ customers.

