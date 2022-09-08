The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are now official, are their news enough?

- Advertisement -

Apple has it increasingly complicated in the smartphone market, but generation after generation manages to remain as that reference that illuminates the ocean that is the large number of phones that can be bought. Well, the North American company has just announced the new models iPhone 14 and the most powerful and striking iPhone 14Ma We tell you everything you should know about each of its two variants.

Punctual to your appointment, and with the operating system iOS 16 inside, the firm has been unraveling the news at its event held at Apple Park to show everything new that can be done with these devices that have not stopped evolving since the first day that Tim Cook showed them on stage and He managed to change the world of telephony completely.

Three are the new iPhone 14 that have been presented

As expected, this is the number of new devices that the company has made official, a basic option and two others that belong to the Pro: normal and Max that maintain the aforementioned nomenclature. It should be noted that the mini version goes down in history (at least for now), to make way for a Max which, obviously, shows that the market trend to offer larger terminals due to the importance of everything that has to do with multimedia. There is no one to stop this train, despite Apple’s initial reluctance.

It should be noted that, aesthetically, there are no major changes in the iPhone 14 (nor in what has to do with manufacturing where the commitment to the aluminum, which has all the logic in the world, since it fulfills its function perfectly). Therefore, as expected in this section, there is a clear continuity… except in one section.

This has to do with the front hole of the new iPhone 14 Pro. The most powerful variant of the new smartphones comes with a new notch -which is not a notch- larger oval where both the sensors and the front camera are located. And, this is a significant change for what this means in functionality because the company takes advantage of this to include options such as being able to see music playback or navigation with maps.

Manzana

Pressing it unfolds and you can see augmented information and, the truth is that the use offered makes it an exceptional and innovative solution. Surely it sets a trend and usability will be excellent with many possibilities for the future. Good for Apple.

The screens of the new Apple terminals

The sizes of the screens are shared, since the smaller models will have Retina panels of 6.1 inches while the variant Max will reach 6.7, so we are talking about a fairly ponderable size. Resolutions will be important (2532 x 1170 and 1778 x 1284 pixels respectively). Therefore, we are talking about high densities to enjoy excellent definitions… and be careful, the brightness of the Pro reaches 2,000 nits.

But we find a new difference between the basic models and the Pro. The first ones will maintain the frequency of use of the previous generation (60Hz), while the most powerful and advanced ones will go up to the 120Hzsomething that is important to compete in the market and is achieved with the use of what Apple calls technology ProMotion.

Manzana

Besides, the new Always On Display it is much more complete and with many things that can be shown, which means that additional uses can be achieved and that will be of great help. Here the first one does not arrive, of course, but it does position itself very well in utility.

A hardware that improves… in the Pro models

Here the company maintains the general way of working: to give continuity to the iPhone 14 and provide new features in the Pro versions. An example of what we say is that the former maintain the Apple A15 as a processor with some retouching and that it was present in the generation earlier of these phones. On the other hand, the most advanced have the A16which is a more powerful SoC and that significantly increases the performance of the terminals in all kinds of situations.

Manzana

New features offered by this component is that it uses four-nanometer manufacturing technology, inside it has many more transistors; and as, the GPU is up to 20% More powerful. In addition, its consumption is a third less than the competition, so it has very good features (and, curiously, Apple compares itself with the rest…). In short, more power with less energy needs.

If you’re wondering about the RAMthe company has decided to maintain its commitment to 6GB in all versions of the iPhone 14, and this is logical, since iOS 16 offers excellent performance with this option. Of course, it is important to mention that the type of memory used in the Pro is LPDDR5, so its working speed is higher and this will be noticeable in the performance in general.

On the other hand, the commitment to storage is something that always generates interest in users who have Apple as their reference company when buying smartphones. In this generation, the most basic will be to resort to 128GB, an interesting amount that can be increased up to 1TB on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. In the case of the basic version, the figure will remain at 512 gigabytes.

Details that are important in terminals

An example is that these new models include satellite connection. This will be of great help when it comes to being able to communicate in places where the usual connection is conspicuous by its absence -either for emergencies or to be able to follow a route, for example- Be careful, this service is free for two years and, then, it is for subscription. Besides, the new iPhone 14 will not lack access to 5G, in this case with a Snapdragon X65 modem, so the time has not yet come to integrate Apple’s own. Its operation will not give problems. That’s for sure.

Manzana

By the way, there is also progress in terms of access to home networks, since the new terminals have WiFi 6E. This standard is more stable and faster than the current one, so it will allow a better user experience when accessing content in the cloud from home, regardless of what it is. oh! And the cable connection is Lightning so USB type C will have to wait until next year.

In addition, the two models have new sensors that allow detect shocks or falls and, if this is the case, make emergency calls. That is to say, it inherits what is already available in the Apple Watch Series 8 and it is a most interesting function.

The camera, these are the news that Apple has prepared

Again, there are changes between the two variants that Apple has decided to launch this year within the iPhone 14 range. The basic models have two sensors in the rear camera, both 12MP. For their part, the Pro will have one more, the main one being 48MP and a couple that accompany it and which are 12 + 12 megapixels.

Manzana

The main camera of the iPhone 14 has two 12MP elements, the main one including a stabilizer and F: 1.6 aperture, the second one is used for the wide angle. The front reaches 12 megapixels as well.

As far as the Pro is concerned, the main sensor is from 48MP that allows you to take high resolution photos and with advanced functions such as ProRAW. In addition, the acquisition of light is twice as optimal, and the optical zoom reaches 3X, far from other companies such as Samsung. The element of the three existing for the wide angle is 12X, and is intended to help in this task. The third sensor is 12 megapixels and has a telephoto function.

Availability and price of the new iPhone 14

Apple has announced that the date of sale of the new iPhone, both the basic version and the pro, is the September, 17th. The prices that have been indicated are the following: the iPhone 14 can be obtained from 1,009 euros and, for its part, the Pro can be obtained from €1,319 and the Pro Max amounts to €1,469 (it is important to say that the model more powerful and with greater capacity, far exceeds two thousand euros). Almost nothing.

