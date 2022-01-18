The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could mount 120Hz ProMotion screens

Apple has always been very careful when it comes to offering components in its iPhone ranges depending on the money that we are going to spend, and the screen is usually one of those hostages that they use and that improve the quality the higher the range of the device we purchase. And as proof, there you have the button of the iPhone 13 that arrived last September.

Of the range of four smartphones only two, Pro models feature adaptive 120Hz ProMotion display, leaving those of the standard models a little below. Fortunately, at least they have the same intensity of brightness and sharpness of the OLED panels, unlike previous generations, but that of the ProMotion and the refresh rates are only within the reach of the two top of the range.

More ProMotion to low models

In the same way that with the iPhone 12, Apple decided that all models would have OLED screens, unlike the iPhone 11 or iPhone Xs, the next North American phones will match the performance thanks to the widespread incorporation of ProMotion panels with refresh rates that can reach 120Hz.

Apple ProMotion screens. Manzana

This has been revealed by some international media, which would mean the total unification of a component that is basic and differential when buying a mobile phone, how is the screen. In this way, users will only stop acquiring, with the future iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, a lower performance in the camera, which will have fewer sensors than the Pro models, or the presence of that LiDAR capable of detecting everything that we have in front of the smartphone.

That clean slate policy, as we told you yesterday, could reach other components such as RAM, which would also increase to 6GB in the case of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which would serve to match the other two more expensive phones. So 2022 looks like it will be the year in which those from Cupertino succeed in definitively establishing what their models will be for the coming years and what differences we will find between each of them. Distances that, as you can see, are getting shorter and shorter. Well, not all: the price is still a differential element when choosing a new Apple terminal.

