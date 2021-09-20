The iPhone 13 will not solve a problem with the 5G that the iPhone 12 already had

5G was the great novelty of the models that Apple put on sale in 2020. We are not going to say that it came as a surprise, but accustomed to seeing how much it costs those of Cupertino to adopt certain innovations such as 5G, nobody imagined that they would do it so fast. Especially when there were persistent rumors that they had failed to limit battery usage and allow it to last longer.

Now it is the iPhone 13 that reach the stores and do so with 5G connectivity. But many users hoped that when they did, from Apple they would have rectified a measure they already took last year and that it was not well received. And it is that although the terminals are compatible with the “fastest form of 5G”, the North Americans decided to limit it only to use it in the United States.

mmWave will remain only in the US.

The name of this technology is mmWave and although in the last months prior to the launch of the iPhone 13 there was speculation that Apple will take it to more countries, finally those of Tim Cook have decided to leave things as they are, and the new smartphones that will arrive in Spain on September 24 will have to comply with other standards of this 5G that are still being extended.

HANDOUT AFP

Anchored to 5G networks known as Sub-6GHz, the new iPhone 13 are capable of connecting at higher speeds but for now it will only do so in the US. Despite the predictions of some analysts of the Apple ecosystem who predicted the possibility that this technology would also make the leap to Canada, Japan, Australia and the “main European mobile operators”, which would give sufficient justification for those of Tim Cook decided to allow us to connect to those 5G mmWave networks.

According to Apple publishes on its website, “the world is rapidly moving towards 5G, and the iPhone offers an advanced 5G experience, transforming the way users connect, share and enjoy content”, so its new terminals, the iPhone 13, present “more 5G bands, allowing it to work in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance. By the end of 2021, iPhone 5G support will double worldwide, with more than 200 carriers […] in 60 countries and regions. ” as those networks spread, they will decide to take the step of offering that mmWave on their phones outside the US though, what happens if we decide to travel there? Couldn’t we take advantage of all the speed that the networks of that country allow?

