The iPhone 13 hashflag #AppleEvent is now available on Twitter …

Following the announcement of Apple’s September 14 event today, the company has added a new hashflag to Twitter. When you tweet the #AppleEvent hashtag, Twitter will display a miniature version of the Apple logo as shown on the event invitation.

The new hashflag #AppleEvent will be available until December

This isn’t Apple’s first hashflag on Twitter: Last year, Apple used a number of different hashflags to promote its fall events. This year was no exception Apple created hashflags for the Spring Loaded event and WWDC21. If you want to know and be aware of the latest animated hashflags in hashflags.io enter here.

This new hash flag will be active from today until December 6 and combines a design with the background of the invitation to the event.

What to expect from the Apple Event?

At Apple’s event in September this year, we expect Apple to officially announce the iPhone 13, which is expected to bring a handful of new features. Rumors of changes include a smaller notch, camera improvements, ProMotion 120Hz display technology, and more.