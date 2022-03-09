The iPhone 13 family is now available in green and alpine green

Apple today introduced two new color variants for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13: alpine green and green.

The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in Alpine Green are created by applying multiple nanometer-scale ceramic and metallic layers to the surface, complemented by a surgical-grade stainless steel frame and textured matte glass back.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently available in Alpine Blue, Graphite, Gold and Silver, and will be available in the new Alpine Green color with capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB from €1,159 and €1,259respectively.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are currently available in (PRODUCT)RED6star white, midnight, blue and pink, and will be available in the new green color with capacities of 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB from €909 and €809respectively.

Customers of Germany, Australia, Canada, China, United States, Spain, India, Japan, United Kingdom and 30 other countries and regions will be able to reserve iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in Alpine Green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in Green beginning at 2:00 p.m. CET on Friday, March 11, and the devices will be available from Friday, March 18.



