The iOS 17 Photos App recognizes your pets

The iOS 17 Photos App and the “People and Pets” album

One of the main improvements in the Photos application is the inclusion of an album called “People and pets.

Previously, this album was limited to showing images of people recognized by the system, but now it also includes pets.

If you have several photos of the same animal, the application will recognize it and group all the images in this album.

- Advertisement -

Organize your pet photos

With pet recognition in the Photos app, you can now organize your animal photos more efficiently.

When accessing the album “people and pets“, you will find all the images related to your pet.

This feature is especially useful if you have multiple pets or if you want to see all the photos of a particular animal.

- Advertisement -

Also, you have the option to add a name for each pet and confirm additional photos. This will allow you to further customize the organization of your images and quickly find specific memories of your pets in the section “For you”.

Pet recognition accuracy

The pet recognition feature in iOS 17 Photos seems to be accurate and capable of distinguishing between different animals. It can even differentiate animals with similar colors.

For example, if you have two white cats, two orange cats, and two tabby cats, the app will be able to identify each one without errors or confusion.

Additionally, Apple has improved the icons used to indicate pets in the app’s search function.

In addition, the application will now try to more accurately determine the species of each recognized animal.

Visual Look Up for food and videos

In addition to improved pet recognition, the iOS 17 Photos app also introduces other exciting new features.

One of them is Visual Look Up for Food, which will show you recipes related to dishes similar to the ones you have photographed. This option expands your culinary possibilities and gives you ideas for new preparations.

In addition, you can now search for information on a specific topic in a photo even after you’ve removed the background from the image.

This feature is useful when you come across an interesting photo and want to learn more about the subject being displayed.

Importantly, Visual Look Up now also works on videos, allowing you to explore additional information while viewing your recorded moments.

The iOS 17 Photos App: A new level of organization and recognition for your pets

With the advent of iOS 17, Apple’s Photos app has significantly improved its image recognition capabilities.

Now, you will not only be able to organize your photos of people, but also those of your pets. The album “people and pets” will allow you to easily find and relive special moments with your beloved animals.

Additionally, additional features such as Visual Look Up for food and videos provide an even richer experience for users.

Keep in mind that these changes to the Photos app are currently available to developers in the iOS 17 beta, and Apple plans to release a public beta next month.

Get ready to enjoy these new features and get the most out of your photos and videos on your iPhone with iOS 17.