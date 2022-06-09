The iOS 16 keyboard allows you to activate haptic feedback for the first time

iOS 16 allows activate haptic feedback when typing, which means that you will feel a small vibration every time you press a key on the virtual keyboard of your iPhone.

Apple’s haptic technology works thanks to a motor Taptic Engine And it’s one of the best out there. Now you can feel a small vibration while writing an email or chatting.

Until now, if you wanted haptic feedback on the keyboard, one option was to turn to a third-party keyboard, like Google’s. With iOS 16, you can enjoy this feeling without ditching the original keyboard.

You can activate it in Settings > Sounds and vibrations > Keyboard feedback > Vibration.

Keyboard haptic feedback is just one of the many improvements in iOS 16. You can find many more here.



