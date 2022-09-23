The iOS 16 bug that blocks the Mail app

- Advertisement -

An iOS 16 bug in particular in Apple’s Mail app was recently spotted. This error happens to occur within the incoming mail section, specifically in the “From” option, where it happens that some users have seen application crash. However, even if this error occurs to you, there is quickly a solution.

Previously, Apple’s Mail app saw multiple bugs in the past, although they have only been temporary. One of the most mentioned recently, has been the bad timing during the past year. However, the problems persist now that the latest version also has bugs, such as receiving malicious spam.

In agreement to VPN Trackerthis kind of errors can affect your device with iOS 16. Given this situation, the team in charge of the company was aware of the Mail app. Although it was constantly crashing since the launch of iOS 16, the engineers were the ones first to notice.

The Apple team stated in a blog, that in the testing process they kept getting the same spam message. However, there is no need to be alarmed either, since it has already been verified that it’s not a red alert, but more of a basic HTML email.

The problem in this case is that after analyzing the computer, Mail showed that the spammers could have affected the application in the “From” option. When verifying an email in the “From” or “De” field, two double quotes are displayed.

So now [email protected] is no longer displayed, the spam message now shows “”@example.com”.

For this, VPN Tracker indicates everything that happened with the collapse of Mail and how it continues even in the iOS 16.1 betas, as well as in iPadOS 16.1. The recommendation is to directly block the emails that show this error.

The solution to the blocking of the app, when you have another access to your account, of course and not using iOS 16: