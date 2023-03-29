The iOS 16.5 beta allows you to record the iPhone screen through Siri

- Advertisement -

iOS 16.4 has already been released and is available to all users who want to download this new version. Knowing this, Apple does not want any more delays and is already testing what will be the next version: iOS 16.5 and its first beta brings interesting things. The most prominent is that we can Record iPhone screen by telling Siri.

“Hey Siri” record iPhone screen. Thanks to iOS 16.5

Siri, the quintessential assistant in the digital universe, has a lot to learn from some of her rival “friends”, but of course it must be said that when she can do something, she does it well. Therefore, we are looking forward to testing this new functionality that has been introduced with the first beta of iOS 16.5.

We are talking about the possibility of being able to record the iPhone screen through voice commands and asking Siri. We could already ask you to take screenshots, something that is very useful and if you have not tried it, I recommend you do it Because it really is fast and much easier than pressing a combination of buttons or tapping on the back of the iPhone (accessibility feature).

In this first version of the beta, no other function has been detected that deserves to be commented on. Taking into account that they are always introduced improvements and bug fixes very necessary in each update.

As this new update is filed in the successive betas, we assume that this functionality will be improved. For example, it might be useful if screen recording can be started from the shortcuts. That would be great. But we will have to wait and see how this new functionality evolves.

Now, we are talking about a beta and therefore these are functions that are being tested and it cannot be ruled out that Apple finally does not decide to include it in the official version for various reasons. It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened.

If you want to test the beta of iOS 16.5 you must be a developer and be enrolled in your program dedicated in addition to following a very important advice: Do not install the betas on main computers because although they are quite stable, are not exempt from inconvenience that can render your device inoperative.