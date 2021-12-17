The iOS 15.3 beta is now available for developers

Apple released the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.2 for developers on Thursday, which comes with a new Music app and other enhancements.

Although the company had not released any new beta for its other operating systems, A few hours ago a beta of iOS 15.3 was leaked through Apple’s developer website.

It is quite strange that Apple software leaked before the official announcement, but it is not the first time that it has happened. The company mistakenly released an internal HomePod firmware in 2017 that led to the iPhone X leaks.

This time, for some unknown reason, hea beta of iOS 15.3 was hidden on the Apple Developer website, where developers can download IPSW files to manually restore and update Apple devices.

In addition to iOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3 were also listed. A hidden code on Apple’s website suggests that All betas were expected to be released alongside macOS 12.2 beta on December 16, but it is not clear why the company has delayed the other betas.

Later, Apple has made beta versions available to developers. As for the public release, the download URL for the hidden builds contains “Winter2022”, which suggests that Apple expects to release them sometime between January and March next year.

This also corroborates that the long-awaited Universal Control feature will be slow to launch, as Apple recently delayed it until spring 2022. The feature will likely be enabled with iOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3.

In principle, iOS 15.3 does not seem to bring much news. There are some internal changes related to Siri APIs and some adjustments in Apple apps like News, but in general, it only brings bug fixes and general improvements.