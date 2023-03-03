The inventor of the mobile phone says that technology will soon be integrated into our bodies

- Advertisement -

The American engineer Martin Cooper made the first call with a mobile phone in history 50 years ago, long before smartphones came into our lives.

now believe that the phones of the future will abandon the current format and become part of our body.

In his speech at Mobile World Congress, this 94-year-old man stated that the logical thing would be to have the phone embedded under the skin of the ear.

Cooper was at MWC to collect a lifetime achievement award and celebrate the golden anniversary of the iconic phone call he made to his main competitor, Joel S. Engel, with the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X.

According to Cooper, these next-generation devices will not need to be charged, as they will draw the small amount of energy needed by the human body.

The body is the perfect charger. When you eat food, your body creates energy, right?

Cooper acknowledged that privacy and addiction have become serious concerns today.

But it has “an unwavering faith in humanity” and claims that “somehow people have managed” taking into account all the technological advances we have had so far.

