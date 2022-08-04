HomeGamesThe interesting South of the Circle is now available

The interesting South of the Circle is now available

south of circle lanzamiento 1.jpg
In the middle of the Cold War, after a plane crash that leaves him in Antarctica, a Cambridge professor named Peter will reflect on the vital decisions he has made during his life and what has caused these choices. That and much more is what South of the circle offers us, a title already available on PC and consoles.

This narrative adventure developed by State of Play and edited by 11bit studios will seek to put our protagonist on the ropes, who while trying to get to safety, the past catches up with her and all the feelings that she has been hiding will resurface.

In a very cinematic style, South of the Circle invites us to enjoy its visual style and a script that will invite us to reflect on what would happen if for a while we were separated from all human contact or from any structure that governs our current world.

In addition, the game has a recognized cast such as Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Gwylim Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody) or Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White) among others.

We leave you with its launch trailer:

