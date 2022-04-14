The Intel Core i9-13900K could approach 6 GHz

Those of you who read us daily already know that the Intel Core i9-13900K is destined to become, if all goes according to plan, the next top of the line processor of the chip giant. It is not the first time that we talk about this CPU, we already told you at the time that it will be manufactured in the intel node 7 (10nm with higher transistor density than TSMC’s 7nm node), and we also told you that it will be configured with 24 cores and 32 threads.

That increase in cores and threads will be made possible by a noticeable increase in high-efficiency cores, as high-performance cores will remain at the same level as we saw in Alder Lake-S. What does this mean? Well, very simple, that the Intel Core i9-13900K will be configured with 8 high performance coresbased on the Raptor Cove architecture, and 16 high efficiency coresbased on the Gracemont architecture.

HyperThreading will only affect high-performance cores, which explains why the Intel Core i9-13900K will be able to work with a total of 32 threads. In total, this new chip will have 68MB cache, a huge amount that allows us to predict a significant improvement in performance, even if the changes at the microarchitecture level compared to Alder Lake-S end up being minor. Nothing is certain yet, but the most recent leaks said that the improvement in terms of IPC could be between 10% and 20%.

Intel Core i9-13900K: More cores and up to 5.8 GHz speed

According to a new rumor, that would be the maximum speed that the Intel Core i9-13900K would reach. It is not specified under what conditions, but by simple logic I think we would be talking about the maximum value that said processor could reach working with an active core, that is, in a single thread, since under that kind of workload is when Intel processors can reach their maximum peak in turbo mode.

Although this may lower expectations a bit, we must bear in mind that the turbo mode of the Intel Core i9-13900K will scale based on active coresas is already the case with the Intel Core i9-12900K, which means that in games, where the degree of parallelization is usually relatively low and it is rare for more than eight threads to saturate, it could be able to maintain quite high frequencies , and you should have no problem stay above 5 GHz under heavy multi-threaded load.

If all the leaks we have seen so far are true, the Intel Core i9-13900K I would have everything to make things difficult for AMD. For its part, the Sunnyvale company will respond to the launch of Raptor Lake-S with Zen 4a generation of high-performance CPUs that will maintain the modular design that we saw in Zen 3, although it will make the leap to the 5nm node and promises a substantial increase in IPC, as well as a rise in frequencies that will allow AMD to finally overcome , the 5 GHz barrier. What can I say, bless the competition!