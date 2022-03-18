The Intel Core i9-12900KS is seen on Reddit

There is very little left for the Intel Core i9-12900KS, Intel’s new top-of-the-range processor, becomes a reality for users who are waiting for it. In fact, yesterday and today some images began to appear on the Internet of people who would have begun to receive the first units of the chip, and who are therefore already subjecting it to the first and long-awaited tests. And although it is still early to say it outright, it seems that Intel has done its homework.

Among these users who already have the integrated one, a Reddit user has published some images of the processor, among which we find performance tests, and based on them, the Intel Core i9-12900KS would be crowned as the highest performance processor for desktop systemsexcluding, of course, chips aimed at workstations, such as AMD Threadripper and Intel Xeon.

Specifically, the test to the Intel Core i9-12900KS has been carried out in Cinebench R23, and the result that it shows is that it obtains 2,162 points in the single core test and 29,164 points in the multi-core test, thereby outperforming all of its 12th-gen predecessors in both tests, and leaving AMD’s most powerful option, the Ryzen 9 5950X, far behind. Specifically, the Core i9-12900KS is 29.6% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X in the single core test and 9.7% faster in the multi-core test.

Regarding its specifications, we are talking about an integrated composed of 16 cores, eight performance (up to 5.5 gigahertz speed) and eight efficiency (with a speed of up to 4 gigahertz), for a total of 24 threadsan increase in performance that also translates into an increase in its power consumption, which amounts to 150W (PBT) to 260W (MTP), compared to the values ​​of 125W / 241W of the Core i9-12900K and 12900KF.

Regarding its cache memory, it has a total of 44 megabytes, with 14 MB of L2 cache and 30 MB of L3 cache. And when it comes to graphics integrated into the package, inside the Intel Core i9-12900KS we find a UHD770 GPU.

Thus, just a few days after the announcement of the arrival on the market of the highly anticipated AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which promises to offer spectacular performance, the first sightings of the Core i9-12900KS take place, twenty-one. It is clear, yes, that it will not be a cheap processor, but if new tests confirm what we have seen in this first test, we will be talking about an absolute king in terms of performance, to the point that we may have to wait for the next generation to see it surpassed.

Images: Seby9121