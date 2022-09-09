The Intel Core i5-13600 will be based on Alder Lake technology and not Raptor Lake

- Advertisement -

is close to having everything ready for the presentation of Raptor Lake-S, the next generation of its desktop-oriented processors. The expectation was that all the models used Raptor Cove, its new architecture, however, we have recently seen that in the end three dice will be used (ten): B-0, which would be Raptor Lake, plus C-0 and H-0, which are Lake.

In other words, among the thirteenth generation Intel Core processors there will be models that will be on Alder Lake technology (Golden Cove architecture), more specifically non-K models from i5- and below. The information has been indirectly extracted from a sales presentation that has been leaked, in which it has been possible to see that the increase in level 2 and 3 cache memories will only be implemented in Intel Core i5 processors and ranges higher, which has hinted that only those models will use the Raptor Cove architecture.

- Advertisement -

Being more specific with the models, the leaked information indicates, indirectly, that the processors 13600, 13500, 13400 and 13100belonging to the i5 (medium range) and i3 (low range, although not necessarily lack of power) lines, will all use the C-0 die except for the last one, which will use the H-0.

If this is confirmed, such a move by Intel would be a bit surprising, especially seeing that AMD aims to go strong with Ryzen 7000. One of the consequences of recycling Golden Cove is that low-end cores will have 2MB of L2 cache instead of 4MBwhich could put low-end and many mid-range 13th-gen Intel Core processors in a bind against their generational equivalents from AMD.

- Advertisement -

Alleged features of 13th generation Intel Core processors.

We emphasize that this information derives from the interpretation of some data shown in a sales presentation that has been leaked, but if it is confirmed and pending whether or not it plays the trick of the price, Intel would have many options to give space to its rival direct in the mid and low ranges.