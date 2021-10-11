The Intel Core i5-12400 offers excellent performance, even with DDR4, and outperforms the Ryzen 5 5600X

Of all the processors that will make up the Alder Lake-S family, the Intel Core i5-12400 could become one of the most interesting for those looking for a good price-performance value, provided that the first performance tests that we have been able to see are confirmed.

I put you in situation before entering to see the results. The Intel Core i5-12400 is a 6-core, 12-thread processor architecture based Golden cove. Unlike other models in the Alder Lake-S series, this chip will not use high-efficiency cores, it will only have those six high-performance cores, which will operate at a speed of 4 GHz when working at full load, thanks to the turbo mode , and 4.4 GHz when only one core is active.

Thanks to the changes that the chip giant has introduced at the architecture level, the Intel Core i5-12400 adds 3 MB of L3 cache per core, which leaves us a total of 18MB L3 cache. If we compare it with the Intel Core i5-11400, its generational predecessor, we have an increase of 6 MB in the L3 cache, since it has 12 MB in total.

The Intel Core i5-12400 will use Intel’s new LGA1700 socket and 600 series chipsets, and will support DDR4 and DDR5 memory, although B660 chipset motherboards and below are rumored to be limited to DDR4 memory. In fact, in the recently leaked benchmark, the said processor was used with a B660 motherboard, which was theoretically limited to DDR4. This detail is very important, because it means that the performance of the Intel Core i5-12400 could improve with DDR5.

Intel Core i5-12400 performance: Outperforms the Ryzen 5 5600X

Taking a look at the results of this test, the first thing that catches our attention is the excellent temperatures and consumption registered by the Intel Core i5-12400. At full load, the chip stabilizes at 60 degrees, and it barely has a consumption of 78.5 watts. It is not bad at all, although it falls within what one might imagine, since we are facing a processor with a TDP of 65 watts.

Well, we have very good consumption and outstanding temperatures, but what about performance? Well, it is obvious that the Intel Core i5-12400 positions really well, since outperforms AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X, a chip that runs faster than the Intel Core i5-12400, and which registers similar temperatures.

From the above we can get something clear. For a processor to outperform another that works at a higher frequency, it must have a higher IPC. That’s where the new architecture that Intel has used in Alder Lake-S’s high-performance cores, known as Golden Cove, comes into play. This represents a “tock” on Willow Cove, the Tiger Lake processor architecture, and maintains the 10nm process (Intel 7).

In the attached graphics, courtesy of WCCFTech, you can see compiled the performance data of the Intel Core i5-12400 compared to other processors of different generations, both from Intel and AMD. Your performance single-wire even outperforms the Ryzen 9 5950X, and in multithreading it is above the Ryzen 5 5600X.

We do not yet know the price that the Intel Core i5-12400 will have, but most likely it will follow the trend of the current generation, which means that it should position between 200 and 220 euros. Except for surprise Intel should also launch a Core i5-12400F, a version with the integrated GPU disabled (not functional) that it could be around 160-170 euros, and that as we said will be the true successor to the Intel Core i5-11400F, one of the best current processors.