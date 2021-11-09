The Intel Core i5-12400 and Core i3-12100 will fill an important gap

Alder Lake-S will bring, at last, a necessary renewal to the market for low-middle-range and low-end processors, thanks to the upcoming launch of the Intel Core i5-12400 and Intel Core i3-12100, two CPUs that will be aimed at those users who want to enjoy a high level of performance, but having a limited budget.

The Intel Core i5-12400 will be the more powerful of the two, and will have, if all goes according to plan, an “F” variant that will bring the iGPU disabled. Both will share the same base, that is, they will use the Golden Cove architecture and will have six high-performance cores running at 2.5 GHz-4.4 GHz, normal and turbo mode (4 GHz with all cores active). They will not have high-efficiency cores, but they will be able to work with twelve threads thanks to the technology HyperThreading.

For its part, the Intel Core i3-12100 will be a low-end processor equipped with quad core Golden Cove that, thanks to HyperThreading technology, you can move a total of eight threads (two threads per core). It will not have high-efficiency cores, and it could be accompanied by the Intel Core i3-12300, a version that would maintain that base configuration and that would limit itself to increasing the clock frequencies to differentiate itself.

I remind you that Alder Lake-S processors using a high-efficiency coreless configuration use a different design at the silicon level. This means that Intel is not limited to keeping the same tablet and deactivating those high-efficiency cores, but employs a totally different design in which these cores just don’t exist. This makes the silicon wafer, and the encapsulation, More smalls.

Intel Core i5-12400 and Intel Core i3-12100: Why are they so important?

First of all, because they represent a two-tier refresh that AMD had left a bit forgotten. In case anyone does not understand, I remind you that the Sunnyvale company has not released any inexpensive six-core, twelve-thread chip within its Ryzen 5000 series, and it hasn’t offered any quad-core, eight-thread solution either.

If we were looking for a next-generation processor with good performance for less than 200 euros in the AMD catalog, we had to go to the Ryzen 5 3600, and it was not always possible to get it for less than that figure. Intel, on the other hand, was more competitive thanks to the Intel Core i5-11400 and, especially, thanks to its “F” version, which became available for about 160 euros. However, in the low-end we were still limited to the Ryzen 3 3000 series and the Core i3 Gen10.

With the arrival of the Intel Core i5-12400 and Intel Core i3-12100 we will finally have a deeper renewal, a very wide price range that undoubtedly brings together a large number of users, and that goes from 100 up to 240 euros. We still do not know the final prices that these two processors will have, but the first leaks that I have had the opportunity to see suggest that the Intel Core i5-12400 will be around the 198 euros, while the «F» version would cost 172 euros. The Intel Core i3-12100 could be placed, in its version “F”, in about 102 euros.

If these prices are confirmed, the new Intel Core i5-12400 and Intel Core i3-12100 would be very interesting, and very competitive in price-performance, especially considering the improvements that Intel has introduced in terms of IPC. The unveiling of the remaining models to complete the Intel Alder Lake-S series is expected to occur in January next year, taking advantage of the unique CES 2022 scenario. Along with these new chips, motherboards with H670, B660 and H610 chipsets should also come.