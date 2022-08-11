The Intel Arc A750 graphics card would match the performance of the NVIDIA RTX 3060

The Arc A750 is positioned against the RTX 3060 from and the Radeon 6600 from AMD. Intel has shared benchmarks to get an idea of ​​its performance.

A CPU juggernaut and a key player in the on-chip integrated GPU market, Intel intends to make a name for itself in the dedicated graphics card segment. And to gain consumer confidence, the founder published an article comparing its Arc A750 benchmarks to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060.

According to Intel data, the Arc A750 is on average 1.03 to 1.05 times better than the RTX 3060 depending on the scenarios. Suffice to say that according to Intel’s measurements, they are almost equal, with of course significant variations depending on the game tested, the definition, the quality of the graphics and the DirectX 12 or Vulkan technologies. The biggest difference between the two GPUs seems to come at 1440p.

Intel Arc A750 vs NVIDIA RTX 3060: No real winner

As always, these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt. It is not known under what conditions the measurements were made. And above all, each graphics card has its advantages and the choice between the two will depend a lot on your gaming habits. In 1080p Ultra, the Intel Arc A750 does better on Wolfenstein: Youngblood than the RTX 3060. But at 1440p High, the RTX 3060 regains the advantage, while on average it performs slightly worse than the Arc A750 at 1440p.

On Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the advantage goes to NVIDIA, whose RTX 3060 allows 76 and 67 frames per second, respectively in 1080p Ultra and 1440p High. With the same settings, the Arc A750 reaches 67 and 62 frames per second. For other titles like Control, Cyberpunk 2077 or Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, the Arc A750 takes the lead.

Funny how the Intel Arc A725 seems to perform much better on Call of Duty: Warzone than the RTX 3060 (130/115 fps vs 98/75 fps), while the trend is completely reversed when it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone. Duty: Vanguard (95/75 fps for the Arc A750 versus 136/107 fps for the RTX 3060).

The Intel Arc A750 should be marketed very soon at a price around 300 dollars.

Source : Intel