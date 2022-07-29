The Intel ARC A750 achieves between 80 and 100 FPS in Death Stranding, what does this mean?

- Advertisement -

The chip giant has published a performance test in which it has used the ARC A750, a graphics card that, according to the latest comparison offered by the Santa Clara company, had a performance higher than the GeForce RTX 3060 from NVIDIA, a mid-range model that is capable of offering good performance in both 1080p and 1440p.

Stranding wasn’t among the games featured in the original comparison, so this represents new performance data that gives us a better idea of ​​what to expect from the Intel ARC A750. This graphics card will be also compatible with any monitor that supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate).

According to what they tell us from VideoCardz, Death Stranding has been tested in two different resolutions, 2560 x 1440 pixels and 3440 x 1440 pixels, the first von VRR and the second with HDR. The graphic quality was left configured “by default”, something that makes it difficult for us to establish a direct comparison with the GeForce RTX 3060, a graphics card that will be the direct rival of the Intel ARC A750.

All in all, I can share with you the performance data of the GeForce RTX 3060 in Death Stranding running on 2560 x 1440 pixels and 3840 x 2160 pixels at maximum quality, that is, with a higher level of demand, which implies that we are obviously going to see inferior results. In 1440p, said graphics card registers averages of 92 FPS, and in 4K it is 53 FPS. I think in the end, if we extrapolate those results and adjust with a realistic estimate the thing would be quite even, and it would be very close to the 80 FPS and 100 FPS that the Intel ARC A750 .

In any case, the most interesting thing of all that we are seeing is that, in the end, the Intel Arc Alchemist are going to be very competitive, especially in games that use current APIs, such as DirectX 12, and that Intel is going to bet on optimization to offer good performance in triple A titles of the latest generation. On the other hand, the ray tracing performance that the chip giant has achieved with the Xe architecture is very good, since it seems to surpass RDNA2, the architecture used by AMD in the Radeon RX 6000.

Intel ARC A750 Specifications

ACM-G10 GPU on 6nm node.

28 Xe cores with 3,584 shaders.

28 cores for ray tracing.

256 bit bus.

8GB of GDDR6 memory.

225 watt TBP.

Intel has confirmed that its ARC GPUs will be compatible with the HDMI 2.1 connector, as long as the assemblers mount a PCONs (Protocol Converter), which converts from DisplayPort 2.0 to HDMI 2.1. This means that the native support of these graphics cards will be limited to HDMI 2.0.

The Intel ARC A750 could cost 279 and 349 dollarsfigures that should become 299-379 euros, and that would certainly place it in a very competitive position. We do not have details yet about its possible release date, but it is clear that it is getting closer.

I remind you, before finishing, that Death Stranding will be one of the first games to support Intel XeSS technologya smart upscaler that will compete directly with NVIDIA’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR 2.0.