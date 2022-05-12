The influenza A epidemic in the middle of spring is another proof that the winter we knew is a thing of the past

When I saw something move for two whole years I flew

LESS than 100 DAYS for HERD IMMUNITY: Towards a FUTURE without PANDEMIC

At that time, the news was that with his return he was certifying that the society had overcome de facto the pandemic. Fear and precautions had fallen enough for the flu to start doing its thing again: it was the prelude to what we saw later, the end of the main covid measures.

The yeti in spring. What we did not know for sure was whether it would be a brief peak and then seasonality would do the same, stifling the development of the epidemic; or if, on the contrary, we were going to find ourselves with a manual epidemic flu only to be displaced two months later. In the end, it was the latter. The wave began in March, reached its peak in April and is already beginning to decline (although in some areas such as Seville, due to the crowds linked to the April Fair, it is growing again).

A new planet in the epidemiological system. It’s not something too rare. In epidemiology it is often said that in the same way that the presence of a planet alters the orbit of the rest, the presence of a new disease alters the behavior of the rest. The logic that the flu has sought a new one, the weather (which is what produces part of the seasonal effect) is going crazy.

Image | li lin