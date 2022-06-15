The impressive Open Source keyboard with which you will not miss Gboard: Florisboard

Do you want a virtual keyboard for your Android that respects your privacy without losing advanced functions such as extreme customization or the clipboard? Well, Florisboard is worth the download: it has everything you need, including stroke writing.

In the almost endless universe of keyboards for Android there are plenty of options to choose from with a few proper names. Gboard, Google’s keyboard, is the most popular because it comes pre-installed, the Samsung keyboard also scores points for that reason on that company’s mobile phones. SwiftKey has earned its presence on the podium, as have others like Chrooma. and there is lesser-known keyboards that surprise for good when you try them. Florisboard is one of those.

Loaded with options and up to the top of customization

Open Source keyboards usually opt for simplicity when developing their possibilities. This, which is a virtue, tends to fall short for someone coming from GBoard or SwiftKey and search for themes with which to customize the keys, gesture typing, corrections or customizable dictionaries. With Florisboard you have all that and more.

The app that we are talking about is a small wonder of virtual writing, we have been surprised by everything it offers (perhaps too much, although you can deactivate what is not necessary). The main thing is that makes it easy to write any word, either key by key or writing based on strokes (the Spanish dictionary does not work well yet). The look is very polished, themes can be changed (to remove key profiling, for example) and changed from hints to a smart bar with actions.

Another of the most positive aspects of Florisboard is that includes its own clipboard in order to keep a complete control of everything that is copied and pasted. It even has “copy/paste” history, a very useful tool to never lose any of the copied elements.

Apart from coming with a countless number of options, Florisboard is characterized by privacy: It is a keyboard that does not use permissions beyond access to the clipboard (if activated) or vibration. In addition, being Open Source Florisboard allows anyone to analyze its code: it is in the developer’s GitHub.

The Florisboard keyboard is available in different repositories, also as a direct download from its GitHub. It is found on F-Droid and on Google Play. In this case still in testing: anyone can sign up, and download it later, requesting it in this Google group.

