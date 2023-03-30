5G News
The importance of the colon (::) in Midjourney Stop using commas!



By Brian Adam

Creating good images in Midjourney requires a lot of practice with prompts. Not only do you have to master the variables, but also the way of requesting the information, and ordering the words.

Today I will talk about the two points, and I will show you some examples to make it clear.

I also explain it to you on video:

As you already know, Midjourney is an artificial intelligence platform that allows the creation of images from text, through the use of advanced machine learning algorithms. One of the most important features of Midjourney is the ability to use double colons (::) in prompts, which allows you to separate two or more single-sentence concepts and assign them different weights or importances.

First of all, putting a text with commas or without commas, you get the same result.

midjourney prompts

The double colon allows Midjourney to consider each part of the prompt individually, instead of processing all of the text as a single entity. Look at the same image above, but separating by :: instead of by commas:

midjourney prompts

Here it is again, top with commas (ignored by Midjourney), bottom with (::)

midjourney prompts

Double colons also allow users to assign specific weights to each concept. The weights are used to indicate the relative importance of each part of the prompt. Let’s look at a text without points, more complex:

midjourney prompts

And now let’s see what happens if I put the (::) with weight between segments, leaving it like this

vikings and saxon battle::3 the battle on england coast:: large scale battle on beach::3 saxon warriors fighting vikings:: dramatic battle:: cinematic scene:: wide angle lens::2 photo realistic:: highly detailed:: dark misty light –ar 3:2 –v 5

midjourney prompts

There is no color, it is a before and after.

Now let’s see another example with the same prompt, but with different weights in the sentences. I put it with midjourney 4 so it doesn’t look as realistic as 5.

a westie::3 sitting at a table::2 eating a hotdog:: there’s a TV::

He has given importance to the Westie puppy and the fact of sitting at a table, he has largely ignored the TV thing, and the hotdog does not exist.

Now let’s see if I change priorities

a westie::3 sitting at a table:: eating a hotdog:: there’s a TV::3

Now the importance is in the puppy and on TV, the hotdog has ignored it the same.

Logically, to obtain better results, you have to be more descriptive, and put it in English to avoid misinterpreting the odd word, but as an example it’s worth it, right?

Watch this video for more examples:

negative elements

It is also possible to use negative weights in Midjourney, which allows users to remove certain prompt elements that they do not want to appear in the generated image. Look at these two examples, in the first we ask that the landscape have the color blue, in the second we eliminate the color.

midjourney prompts
a landscape :: blue

midjourney prompts
a landscape –not sky:: blue

Differences between commas and double periods

With all the tests we have done, we can conclude that Midjourney ignores commas, periods, semicolons… it doesn’t pay attention to anything, it doesn’t matter, it mixes everything up. In fact, if you remove the spaces between words, he will surely give the same result.

In this video you can see more examples:

What is clear is that does recognize double colonsbreaks the message into segments and allows us to apply weight to each one.

