The impact of Artificial Intelligence on audiobook narration

The growing presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various areas of our lives has raised concerns about its impact on the workplace. Now, audiobook narrators are facing a disruptive change in their industry due to the advancement of AI, mainly in the English language. These professionals, who for years have earned their livelihood from their voices, are seeing their field transform rapidly.

AI has the ability to create human-sounding recordings at mass-production speed, largely bypassing the need for human professionals. This has led to a significant drop in demand for traditional narration services, directly affecting audiobook narrators and causing a worrying drop in their workflow.

The Rise of AI in Audiobook Narration

They comment on techxplore.com that the audiobook narrator Tanya Eby, who has been a professional voice actress and narrator for 20 years, has experienced a 50% decrease in her workload in the last six months. While in a normal year her reservations would last until August, currently she only has reservations until June. This drop in demand for work is a trend that many of her colleagues have also experienced.

While there could be other factors at play, Eby notes that AI appears to be a relevant influence in this situation. However, there is no label that identifies AI-assisted recordings as such. It is estimated that there are currently thousands of audiobooks in circulation that use “voices” generated from a database.

One of the most innovative companies in this field is DeepZen, a London-based company that has developed a database with voice recordings of various actors who were asked to speak in different emotional registers. With its technology, DeepZen claims to be able to reduce production costs for an audiobook to a quarter or less of a traditional project.

The dilemma of ethics and ownership of voices

However, ethical concerns arise in relation to the use of AI-generated voices. Some platforms use voices found in databases without paying for them or respecting the corresponding copyright. This “grey area” is being exploited by various companies, sparking a debate about the need to establish clear and ethical standards in the AI-assisted audiobook narration industry.

Companies like Speechki, a Texas-based startup, use both their own recordings and voices from existing databases. However, they claim that they only do so after signing contracts covering the rights of use. It is critical to ensure that the rights of professional voice actors and storytellers are respected, and that fair agreements are made for the use of their recordings.

The coexistence between human and AI-generated storytelling

Despite concerns about job loss for audiobook narrators, some see the possibility of a coexistence between human and AI-generated storytelling. Major publishers and technology companies like Amazon subsidiary Audible envision a future in which human performance and text-to-speech content can coexist in harmony. Audible, in fact, recently presented an important extension in the Catalan language, making it clear that human voices are its priority at the moment.

The introduction of AI in audiobook narration has led tech giants like Apple and Google to enter the AI-narrated audiobook market, with the goal of making audiobook creation more accessible to independent authors and small publishers.

The importance of human storytelling and the listener experience

Despite technological advances, many professionals and audiobook lovers argue that human narration is central to the listening experience. Actress and audiobook narrator Emily Ellet, co-founder of the Professional Audiobook Narrators Association (PANA), says the essence of storytelling is teaching humanity how to be human. She therefore considers that this aspect should not be entrusted to machines.

Tanya Eby also highlights a frequent criticism of AI-generated recordings: the lack of emotional connection compared to a recording made by a human being. However, there are concerns that people will become accustomed to machine-generated versions, which could lower the value of human interpretations.

The growing presence of AI in audiobook narration poses an ethical and labor dilemma, but also offers new opportunities and cheaper solutions for producing audiobooks. Finding a balance between the benefits of AI-generated content and preserving the unique qualities that human storytellers bring to the listening experience is critical.

In my opinion, there is no artificial voice that can be compared to the human voice, although I don’t know how long this can continue to be so.